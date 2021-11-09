Labor shortages affecting Stroudsburg Fire Department, looking for volunteers

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Labor shortages seem to be affecting all types of work, volunteer work appears to be no different.

Stroudsburg Borough Fire Department is looking for recruits. All recruits are trained to be firefighters and are volunteers only.





Volunteers are also not required to be vaccinated against COVID.

Fire Chief Charlie Frantz tells Eyewitness News they have a crew of about 40 members at the moment and that’s considered low. Chief Frantz also says that they aren’t the only fire department struggling to find volunteers.

