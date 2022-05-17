SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Due to an unforeseen local labor shortage, the Blue Man Group, scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, 2022, rescheduled their shows to a later date.

The original shows have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 22, and Friday, September 23, 2022.

If you had tickets to the Wednesday, May 18 show, your tickets will be honored for the Friday, September 23 show. If you had tickets to the Thursday, May 19 show, your tickets will be honored for the Thursday, September 22 show. You are able to exchange your tickets for either of the September performances if needed.

If you would like a refund, they will be available until Friday, June 17, and available at the point of purchase. On the other hand, if you don’t want a refund, your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

If you have any questions reach out to the Scranton Cultural Center via the Masonic Temple Box Office Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm or go to the Broadway In Scranton website.