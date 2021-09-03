Labor Day weekend travelers fill up at the pump

NUANGOLA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Labor Day weekend is here and people in our region are hitting the road for one last celebration of summer.

But, for many, the first stop is at the gas pump. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects Friday to be the busiest day this Labor Day weekend for travel.

AAA-Mid Atlantic says the aftermath of Hurricane Ida could cause these travelers to see a spike in gas prices. They also said the storm left over one million people without power and knocked 13% of unites states oil refining facilities offline.

As a result, drivers could see gas prices at the pump rising. But officials say the prices will depend on how much damage was done locally. Gas is $3.29 a gallon at the Valero in Nuangola.

It’s the unofficial end of summer and people are out and about ready to embark on long weekend adventures.

The PA Turnpike Commission says more than 2.7 million travelers are projected to be taking their last family trip for the summer season.

They say 700,000 vehicles are expected to be on the roads Friday in Pennsylvania. But this year, your trip might include a detour or two due to the effects of Hurricane Ida in our region and on the East Coast.