Labor Day celebrations continue at Beltzville, minus swimming and boating

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People of all ages headed to Beltzville State Park Monday morning to celebrate Labor Day.

People are out grilling and playing games, but no one was happy to hear that because of Ida and water levels the boat ramps are underwater and closed.

No one is allowed to swim for the remainder of the season and some people took an hour and a half drive to get there on Monday thinking they would be able to.

“We’re upset because it’s such a beautiful day. We always come here to swim and we’re not going to be able to do that so we’re upset. But we kind of, should have expected it,” said Ashley Criolla who visited the park on Monday.

Park rangers told Eyewitness News, that the grass surrounding the lake was covered by water after the remnants of Ida soaked our region.

“There’s been some disappointment for sure, but people are pretty understanding about what’s going on. They understand that if the boat ramp is underwater, you can’t really launch your boat,” said Beltzville State Park manager Ben Monk.

At the end of the day, the people at Beltzville are still grateful to be able to be outside in beautiful weather this Labor Day.