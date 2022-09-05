WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Labor Day race kicked off Monday morning in the Diamond City.

“It’s fantastic. I love the rain. This is great weather to run in,” says participant Tom Shaver.

A rainy start to the unofficial end of summer. But runners weren’t going to let the rain get in the way of a good cause.

“Every penny from the registration is going directly to St. Jude. It’s a great cause because the kids that have to go there, their families don’t get a medical bill and they don’t have to pay to be close to their family,” says event organizer Dave Griffith.

More than 100 runners showed up to participate in the first Labor Day 5K at Kirby Park. It’s something Griffith hopes will be an annual event people of all ages can enjoy.

“One, because my dad’s running in the race, and two, because it’s fun and I’m doing it with my best friend,” says Gabriella Griffith.

Even the mayor of a nearby city came to show his support.

“I’m here to support a great cause. St Jude Children’s Hospital. It’s great to get out. I love running. My daughter is a coach at Wyoming Area. It will be a great opportunity to come out and support this event,” said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo.

The winner clocked in at 19 minutes and 38 seconds.

For those who aren’t avid runners, there was also a “one mile walk” and fun run preceding the 5K race.