SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A northeastern Pennsylvania end-of-summer staple is underway again this Labor Day weekend.

The annual La Festa Italiana kicked off a couple of hours ago on Lackawanna County Courthouse Square.

A celebration of Italian culture, cuisine, and music. This event is highly anticipated each year by vendors, their customers, and everyone in between.

It did not take long for the crowd to come to Courthouse Square for the first day of La Festa Italiana. With the smell of delicious food in the air, downtown Scranton is simply irresistible.

Jadynn Scalamonti worked one of the stands here for two years and even though she is not working at La Festa this year, that’s not keeping her away.

“I just look forward to people enjoying it, and being happy about it, good food, just stuff like that,” says Scalamonti.

Before the fun, comes the work. Like other vendors, the staff at the Villa Maria tent was busy getting food ready.

“You’ve got to spread the dough out, flour both sides. Cut it and dice it,” said Belardi.

Its pizza frittata Rich Belardi is preparing a real, deep-fried crowd-pleaser. It’s just one of the many menu items you’ll find at the stand. The work crew will spend long hours here this weekend.

“It’s a big event, a lot of preparation, but so worth so worth it. We actually love it. It’s part of our Italian heritage,” added Lori Macciocco the co-owner of Villa Maria.

That’s really what it’s all about celebrating heritage no matter how old or young you are.