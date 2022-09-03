SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kicking off today’s festivities at La Festa was the Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race.

Captain Minicozzi was an active member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and was on the board of La Festa Italiana when he passed in 2012. Proceeds from the race benefit the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA and college scholarships.

“They bring a lot of people together, the committee, they do a great job everyone is in a good mood, again it’s run really well,” said runner Bob Courtright.

“It’s amazing he would definitely be proud, I mean it grows a little bit every year and that’s our goal,” said race director, Lesli Minicozzi Galaccci.

This is the tenth year the memorial race has been held as part of La Festa weekend.