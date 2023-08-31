SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — La Festa Italiana is set for this Labor Day weekend with a big lineup of entertainment.

La Festa starts Friday at 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Then on Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and there will be plenty of entertainment throughout the weekend.

Opening ceremonies will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Alfredo’s main stage, and performances throughout the weekend will include:

Picture Perfect Band at 5:00 p.m.

Electric City Steel Drum Band at 6:30 p.m.

Pinocchio Featuring Scranton Civic Ballet Company at 7:30 p.m.

Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons by “Lights Out” at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race/Walk at 10:00 a.m.

Danny Argo & Friends at 12:00 p.m.

Star Dance Academy at 1:30 p.m.

The Exact Change Band featuring Paul Labelle at 2:00 p.m.

Paci Band at 3:30 p.m.

Old Friends at 4:00 p.m.

Arts In Movement Dance at 5:30 p.m.

Billy Joel Tribute featuring Frank Provinzono at 6:00 p.m.

CaPAA Creative & Performing Arts of NEPA at 7:30 p.m.

The Cameos, New Jersey`s Favorite Oldies Group at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday

Andrea Amoroso & Massimo Brutto at 12:00 p.m.

Prima Elite Dance Academy at 1:30 p.m

The Luongo Brothers with Gino Mercuri as Elvis at 2:00 p.m

Rob Smith, Juggler at 3:30 p.m

T.J. Capobianco from The Met, La Festa`s Premier Tenor at 4:00 p.m

Vanessa Racci, the Jazzy Italian with Marko Marcinko & the Scranton Jazz Festival All Stars at 5:00 p.m.

Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin Tribute Show By Chris DiMattio & Vegas` Andy DiMino featuring Ken McGraw`s Brass & Ivory Big Band at 6:30 p.m.

Daddy-O and The Sax Maniax at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks presented by Dickson City Hyundai at 10:00 p.m.

Monday

The Gene Dempsey Orchestra at 12:00 p.m.

Al Grout, Juggler & Magician at 1:30 p.m.

Frank Gervasi & Toby Naro at 2:00 p.m.

Al Grout, Juggler & Magician at 3:30 p.m.

Magic Moments featuring Paulette Costa at 4:00 p.m.

Ballet Theatre of Scranton at 5:30 p.m.

Popstar Drive, Premier Dance Band at 6:00 p.m.

Wayne Bank Stage at Caffe Adams Ave.

Friday

Danny Argo & Friends at 4:30 p.m.

Big King Moose at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

Janice Gambo-Chesna at 12:00 p.m.

Fuzzy Park Band at 2:00 p.m.

Sarah Marie & Joseph Italian Folk Tribute Group at 4:30 p.m.

Meet Me On Marcie at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

Tony Vergnetti at 12:00 p.m.

Jim Cullen, Jack Bordo & Sharon Ambrozia at 2:30 p.m.

East Coast at 4:30 p.m.

Mike & Billy at 7:00 p.m.

Monday

The Wanabees at 12:00 p.m.

The Frost at 2:00 p.m.

Destination West at 4:00 p.m.

For more information and updates you can go to La Festa Italiana’s website.