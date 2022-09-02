SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Entertainment, a celebration of the Italian heritage, and plenty of food. Friday marks the start of La Festa Italiana in Scranton.

The Labor Day holiday tradition kicked off strong this afternoon. Eyewitness News had a chance to meet up with Jason Sabatelle from Sabatelle’s Market, a staple at La Festa.

“What we are doing is a chicktetta, the porketta, the soppressatta, the stuffed rigatoni, pasta fagioli, and cannolis, the chocolate and regular bruschetta, we got everything!” Sabatelle exclaimed.

Eyewitness News got a chance to speak with Jason’s mother at the fair as well.

“My son works like five dogs he keeps everything rolling and keeps us on our toes we follow his lead and Jason is the best and we love him dearly,” said Sabatellie’s mother.

The weekend features a wide array of entertainment. On Saturday, Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial 5k Run and 1-mile Fun Walk takes place. Sunday will begin with the annual mass in Italian at 10 am in the cathedral of Saint Peter.

La Festa will be held on Friday from 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm, and its last day is on Monday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Stop by Courthouse Square this weekend for a festive time at La Festa!