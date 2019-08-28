La Festa Italiana Opens Friday

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The tents are going up in preparation for La Festa Italiana.

The Scranton Labor Day Weekend celebrates the city’s Italian pride, with food, live music, and plenty of activities. The square will be packed, with more than 80 vendors during the four-day event. And, it’s no surprise, Scranton residents are counting the minutes as they watch their city’s transformation.

“Everybody is happy, and all that other stuff. It’s really, really great! I look forward to it every year!” said Bill Nolan, Scranton Resident.

La Festa’s opening ceremony is Friday afternoon at 4:00… And runs through Labor Day Monday until 8:00 p.m.