La Festa Italiana is officially back this year in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — La Festa Italiana is back this year and a lot of time and effort goes into bringing some great Italian food to festivalgoers.

At 3:30 a.m. Friday, the owner of Roseanna’s Pizza had nearly worked for 24 hours in anticipation of the opening of La Festa.

“Went to New Jersey, picked up all my pastry, got back about 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon on Thursday. Put it all in the refrigerated trailer, and then brought all the refrigerated cases down here. Deep fryers, pizza ovens,” said Dwayne Worozilcak, Roseanna’s Pizza.

Worozilcak told Eyewitness News that he has been a vendor at La Festa since the early days.

“This is how I started. I’m 63 years old, I started when I was 21 years old. So I’m here forty-some years,” Worozilcak explained.

Things have been challenging for the vendor and the restaurant owner with the cancellation of this event last year. But, he is very optimistic about this year.

“Last year, they knew it wasn’t going to happen with the pandemic. Which was terrible for business, so it was really bad. So, you know, this year should be better than ever,” said Worozilcak.

Eyewitness News spoke with some individuals who are thrilled that La Festa is back.

“To be honest with you it is going to be a spectacular extravaganza,” said Barry McBride, Scranton.

“Prepare yourself, wear the mask, and come out and enjoy yourself,” Todd Butler of Scranton said.

“Everybody that works for me, us all vaccinated, you know. And I had two shots, and all the girls that work for me got shots, and they all wear masks just to be on the safe side,” Worozilcak said.

La Festa kicks off at 4:00 p.m. Friday and runs through Labor Day in downtown Scranton.