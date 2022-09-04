SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another day of La Festa Italiana draws a big crowd in downtown Scranton.

People can’t seem to get enough of the delicious tradition with all sorts of Italian food and other varieties.

Eyewitness News found hundreds of people on courthouse square where they prepared to enjoy live entertainment and sample sumptuous menu items.

“We’re here no matter what. Rain or shine we stay. People come in. They want to visit with their friends and have food and stand around and eat and talk. And there’s wonderful vendors here, a good assortment of everything,” explained Jane Sabatelle, the Owner of Sabatelle’s Market.

La Festa continues Sunday night until 10:00 when fireworks are scheduled. The festival hours for Labor Day are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in downtown Scranton.