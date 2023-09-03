SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday was a second straight day of great weather for a celebration overtaking the heart of Downtown Scranton. The Electric City, bleeding the colors red, white, and green, saw thousands attend day two of La Festa Italiana.

Plenty of porketta, pizza, and pasta, and let’s not forget the pastries. Live music from the cameos and other bands performed through the night.

This annual Labor Day weekend event brings people from near and far to Lackawanna County Courthouse Square.

“It’s fun and there’s a lot of people from upstate as well. and word of mouth travels fast and we keep telling people to come down and enjoy it,” said Bill Sullivan of Binghamton.

“It has that whole family vibe. eveyones mostly out here interacting with food you know how Italians like to eat,” said Kingston resident Cataldo Rosa.

A mass in Italian was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Cathedral on Sunday morning before the third day of La Festa, which runs from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.