SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a soggy final day for La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton.

The nonstop and occasionally heavy rain kept the crowds small.

Eyewitness News caught some vendors packing up their stands to head home early. However, some others stuck it out.

But despite the rain, quite a few people headed out to Courthouse Square with umbrellas and ponchos to get one last taste of Italy.

“It’s Italian fest weekend, people are off today. We drive by and we see vendors are closing, people are packing up, we think people…There is still a chance people might come out, the rain could break, we were supposed to get a storm yesterday and it didn’t come…So we are going to go for it, we are going to do our best and see what happens,” said Adam Gooler, Assistant General Manager of the Radisson in Scranton.

The scheduled entertainment has been canceled, but many vendors have remained open.

The festivities will wrap up tonight at 8 p.m.