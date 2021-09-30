Kunkletown woman found guilty of running illegal dog kennel

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County kennel owner has been found guilty of running the facility illegally.

Autumn Dempster is the owner of Perseus Pocono Pet Sitting in Kunkletown. Court papers say she was running the kennel without a license.

Two pet owners filed formal complains with the Department of Agriculture, alleging their dogs died while being boarded at Perseus.

One owner says he dropped off his 15-month-old dog at Perseus and was later called and was told the dog has died. Another owner claimed her dogs were thirsty, sick and terrified when she picked them up from Perseus, after spending four days there.

Dempster will have a preliminary hearing for criminal charges on October 8.