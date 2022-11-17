MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14.

According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m.

Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as 65-year-old William Edelman Jr.

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office informed investigators Edelman was known as the “Kunkletown Killer.”

Edelman was previously sentenced and served time for killing two men and injuring a third in 1991 according to WFMZ.

Officials said Edelman went missing on March 24, 2022. The time of death matched the time he went missing. There is no cause of death at this time.