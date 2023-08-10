EASTON, NORTHHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, kids of all ages were at the opening of a new Crayola Experience takeover in Easton; the Kubota Raceway Makeover.

The outdoor kickoff event had NASCAR pit crew demonstrations and kids could test their pit crew abilities in the collaborative event, according to a release by Crayola.

“Through collaborations such as the one we have with Kubota, we’re able to create exciting and engaging experiences that showcase real-life applications of how imagination and creativity are at the core of everything we do,” said Crayola Chief Operating Officer Pete Ruggiero.

Crayola explained that from August 10 through September 5, kids can get behind the wheel of a virtual Kubota tractor in a simulator game, participate in a pit crew tire change challenge, and take photos with kid-size Kubota-branded race cars and trucks.

Kids can also record their own racing broadcast at the Channel 64 Newscast, race Kubota toy cars customized with Crayola accessories, and even climb into real Kubota equipment.

“Partnering with Crayola brings to life our iconic orange equipment in new ways and with it the chance for kids to get creative and see what’s possible when we work together,” said Todd Stucke, Senior Vice President of Marketing of the Kubota Tractor Corporation.

According to the release, the limited-time experience is included in the price of admission.