KINGSTON, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The school year is winding down and high school scholarship and award season is here.

A local baseball team created a special award in honor of a former player who was killed in the line of duty.

On Monday, the Wyoming Valley West Varsity Baseball Team awarded one of their players with the Kristopher Moules Award of Integrity.

This is the second year a player has received the honor that was created to remember Moules who was an incredible scholar and athlete at Wyoming Valley West prior to his passing in 2016.

“Today is a day to honor and remember a luzerne correctional officer killed in the line of duty on July 18, 2016,” said Wyoming Vallet West Head Baseball Coach Ron Musto.

25-year-old Kristopher Moules was killed in a struggle with an inmate almost seven years ago when both fell 50 feet down an elevator shaft.

The former Wyoming Valley West Student and athlete was remembered by the varsity baseball team.

“We talk about heroes, I felt Wyoming Valley West, I felt had a former player who is a hero,” said Musto.

The Kristopher Moules Award of Integrity was created to showcase a player who not only represented Moules’ athletic abilities but his academic accomplishments as well.

This year’s winner was not an easy choice.

“You know, we have a lot of good kids here. It’s not more or less about who won the award, about what the award stands for and keeping Kris’s name alive in the community,” Musto explained.

“The winner of the 2023 Kristopher Moules Award of Integrity is junior Cole Hospodar,” stated Musto.

Cole Hospodar was humbled by the win, knowing how many of his teammates were worthy of the honor.

“In the back of my mind, I thought maybe, but I was like if I win I win it. If someone else does, they deserve it as well so,” said Hospodar.

Moules’ parents were there to proudly present this year’s trophy to the varsity catcher, knowing that their son was there in spirit.

“Kris loved sports in general, playing. And he loved playing baseball and he loved playing for valley west. He would be thankful. He really would,” said Ken Moules, Kristopher Moules’ father.

“It is something that he would absolutely love this. To see all these kids in this field. He spent a lot of years between the soccer field and the baseball field. And he would love this,” said Kitty Moules, Kristopher Moules’ mother.

The team not only honored Moules with the presentation but also with an incredible win fueled by his memory.

“Can’t be more blessed, you know, it was an honor of winning the award. It’s awesome to win the game,” said Hospodar.

Hospodar and many on the Wyoming Valley West Team embody the admirable qualities that Moules is remembered for.

“You look at his resume, that it’s a kid that you want to be. And it’s a kid that you want your daughter to marry and a son that you want to raise. And the moules family deserves that to be recognized,” Musto said.

The Wyoming Valley West Head Coach says he hopes that the award will continue when he steps down at the end of the season, and the team will continue to keep Moules’ memory alive for years to come.