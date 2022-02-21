Krispy Kreme launches new Twix doughnuts for limited time

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Krispy Kreme and Twix have combined forces to create two new crunchy and caramelly doughnut delights for customers to try.

The two brands have come together for two weeks to offer two new doughnuts all with a Twix twist.

The new offerings consist of an eclair-style doughnut stuffed with a full-sized Twix bar and chocolate cream, dipped in chocolate icing with a caramel and chocolate drizzle and Twix cookie crumbs on top.

The second new pastry is a ring-sized doughnut filled with salted caramel cream, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled in caramel and Twix cookie crumbs around it.

Folks can get the doughnuts individually or ask for the “Twix Dozen” which will come with four eclairs, four caramel cookie doughnuts and four original glazed doughnuts. Also available are mini caramel cookie doughnuts.

These doughnuts can be found at both the Scranton and Clarks Summit locations and are available until March 6.