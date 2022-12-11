KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He knows if you’ve been bad or good, but this character sure is no Santa. Krampus visited “The Strange and Unusual” in Kingston on Sunday.

Kids, and kids at heart, got their pictures taken with the horned creature at the business known for its oddities.

Krampus is part of European folklore. His claim to fame is during the advent season before Christmas he scares kids who have misbehaved.

While Krampus may not be a hit with everyone, he sure was today.

“It’s fun, you don’t see Krampus a lot, you only see Santa, so its different, I love Krampus,” said Sienna Vieira, from Duryea.

“I’m surprised how many kids truly love it,” added Eryn Kearney, co-owner of The Strange and Unusual. “It’s so amazing to see all the people and all the different communities and jobs and walks of life that come in and can all find a common interest here.”

Krampus has grown in popularity in the U.S. thanks to movies, tv, and video games.