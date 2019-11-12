Kosierowski: $500,000 in funding awarded to extend Lackawanna Heritage Trail

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Rep. Bridget M. Kosierowski today announced $500,000 in funding has been awarded to help a local community with an improvement project.

“I am pleased the CFA board recognized how important this project is for the residents of and visitors to Carbondale,” Kosierowski said.

The city of Carbondale will use the funding to install sidewalks along Pike Street to extend the Lackawanna Heritage Trail. The project will install 3,685 square yards of sidewalk along with nine ADA-compatible ramps. The total cost of the project is $938,532.

The funding comes from the Multimodal Transportation Fund which is administered by the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority.