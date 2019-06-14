Korean War vet receives high school diploma

A 91-year-old from Clinton County finally received his high school diploma Thursday.

A ceremony was held at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall to award Korean War veteran Eugene Bennet Jr. with his diploma. Bennett was never able to complete high school because he was called to serve his country.

Not earning his diploma was something Bennett always regretted. His son Eugene Bennet presented the diploma, and he couldn’t be prouder.

“It’s just a wonderful achievement. He’s not only honoring the service, but he’s honoring education, and that means an awful lot,” Eugene’s son, Eugene Bennett said.

Any veteran who should have graduated from a school in Clinton County but didn’t because of serving the country is welcome to get their diploma.

