MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As coverage on Bryan Kohberger and the University of Idaho murders continue, eyes are now on him for a different crime.

Dana Smithers went missing back in May of 2022 and her remains were found in the same county where Kohberger’s family home resides.

Kohberger’s parents are now being asked to testify on the case, leaving Stroudsburg locals uneasy.

The parents of Bryan Kohberger have been called upon to testify but not in regard to the murder of four University of Idaho students last November.

“It’s so crazy that someone from this area could do such horrible things to people, and the fact that he might possibly be responsible for this other murder that happened a while ago,” said Stroudsburg resident Dilys Attram.

Kohberger was accused of killing the college students and arrested at his family home in Monroe County.

Now, Kohberger is being connected to Dana Smithers who went missing in May of 2022.

Smithers’ remains were discovered earlier in the month in a wooded area in Stroudsburg, just 30 minutes from Kohberger’s home.

“Definitely a little scary. Makes me, you know, kind of want to protect myself around town. It’s just freaky living in somewhere where that happened,” said Kellyann Heard of Stroudsburg.

Kohberger’s parents are being asked to testify before a grand jury in Pennsylvania in the Dana Smithers case.

Stroudsburg locals are shocked to hear about the potential connection, but they say it is not hard to believe.

“If they did it once, they’re capable of doing it again anywhere I think. Even in this area,” said Stroudsburg resident Luis Luciano.

“If it was him, I’m not surprised because I believe he did everything and I don’t think that he’s innocent,” said Jonathan Logan-Saunders of Stroudsburg.

When hearing the news, Monroe County residents had one common outcome they were hoping for, closure.

Those who live in the area near where Smithers’ remains were found are unsettled by the news, but they hope that this is just one step in the right direction to getting her family some answers.

“She deserves justice, and I’m glad that maybe this might be it for them,” said Attram.

A source close to the case does say that Kohberger has an alibi for the time that Smithers disappeared, but the grand jury has not concluded its proceedings and considers the investigation as ongoing.