EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Bryan Kohberger will return to court for two hearings on Thursday, where his attorneys will ask a judge to dismiss the indictments against him or send his case back to a preliminary hearing.

The hearing was initially set for September but was rescheduled due to illness.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their home back in November of last year.

In December of 2022, Kohberger was arrested in his Monroe County home.