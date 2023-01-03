STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, who was arrested in the Poconos on Friday, is heading back to Idaho to face homicide charges.

An extradition hearing held on Tuesday for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has ended in Monroe County. Eyewitness News had live team coverage from Stroudsburg in the courtroom for that hearing and there was high drama in courtroom number one at the Monroe County Courthouse.

This is the first time the public and the media have seen 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, as he appeared before a judge and, as expected, waived his extradition to Idaho. He did not fight the extradition.

Kohberger was brought to the Monroe County Courthouse around 10:30, Tuesday morning, about five hours before his extradition hearing. Eyewitness News also, saw Kohberger as he was taken into courtroom one.

The hearing lasted about 20 minutes. When Kohberger walked in, the courtroom went silent. The judge asked him if he understands that he is facing murder charges in Idaho.

With a strong voice, Kohberger replied: “Yes I do.” The judge asked him if he agreed to waive extradition to which Kohberger responded, “Yes.”

Also in the courtroom Tuesday, were members of Kohberger’s family who Kohberger nodded at when he entered the courtroom.

Kohberger also looked back at them and nodded before the hearing started. Kohberger was arrested last Friday at his parent’s home in the Indian Mountain Lake gated community in Chestnuthill Township early last Friday.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old, Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernoble, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, at an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho on November 13.

He will be transported back to Idaho at that time investigators say the probable cause arrest affidavit can be unsealed.

The affidavit will shed light on what evidence police say they have that links Kohberger to the homicides.