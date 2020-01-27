Kobe Bryant Memorial Continues to Grow at Lower Merion High School

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A memorial continues to grow outside the Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in suburban Philadelphia.

Fans showed up at Lower Merion High School Monday to mourn and honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant. Bryant attended Lower Merion from 1992-1996.

Fans are gathering to mourn, and honor Kobe’s life. Everything from candles, to flowers, to basketballs are being placed near the gym in honor of the late basketball legend.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and 7 other people were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Right now, #LowerMerion students and alumni participating in an emotional press conference regarding #KobeBryant’s impact on the school and the area, as well as his and Gianna’s passion for basketball @wbrewyou #KobeandGianna #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/1xZrwfunnr — Kristina Shalhoup (@kshalhoupwx) January 27, 2020

Today, Lower Merion students and alumni participated in an emotional press conference regarding Bryant’s impact on the school and the area, as well as his and his daughter Gianna’s passion for basketball.

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup was there and will share the details of this emotional tribute on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6pm.