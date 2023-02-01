EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new texting service is lending a helping hand to two ski resorts in the Poconos as NEPA’s fickle winter weather continues.

Resorts like Shawnee are heavily relying on its snowmaking technology to keep snow on their slopes so far this season. While the mountains battle against mother nature ‘SkiText‘ can help skiers and snowboarders here at Shawnee find out weather conditions before heading out the door.

Rachel Wyckoff, the marketing director at Shawnee, said so far guests have loved using the service. Signing up for the service is easy and once in, skiers and snowboarders can not only see the snow report but buy lift tickets and book lessons too.

While this winter hasn’t seen much snow, Wyckoff said the mountains operations team has really stepped up and despite the non-snowy conditions the resort still has 19 trail open.

On later editions of Eyewitness News, reporter Sydney Kostus talks with the Pocono Mountains Visitor’s Bureau about how and why they brought ‘this service ‘SkiText’ to our area.