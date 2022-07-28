ELYSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Locust Township Police Department is looking for a pair who according to witnesses, intentionally hit a Knoebels worker that was directing traffic on July 23 around 8:40 p.m.

Officials said a man in a red Dodge Ram truck was trying to leave the Knoebel’s Amusement Resort Parking Lot when a parking attendant tried to inform the driver he needed to drive towards another exit.

The male driver ignored the attendant’s directions and, “hit the gas,” running into the employee with his vehicle and driving through a wooden barricade, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect turned right onto Pine Swamp Road towards Middle Road near the Numidia and Bear gap areas.

Witnesses described the male driver as having darker skin, possibly Hispanic, dark hair, and a dark beard. The driver’s female companion was described as a white female in a white top.

Anyone in the area of Pine Swamp Road, Bethel Road, or Middle Road who has surveillance cameras that may have seen the suspects is asked to contact the Locust Township Police Department at (570)799-5806.