Co-founder of Pocono Raceway Dr. Rose Mattioli passes away at 92
Knoebels preparing to reopen for the season

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Knoebels is preparing to reopen for the season on Wednesday. The park will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They were originally planning to open April 25th but COVID-19 set them back.

New guidelines are in place including social distancing lines, plexiglass at food stands/ticket stands, hand sanitizing stations and mask requirements. The park will only be open with 50% capacity.

Employees are down from 2300 to 1200 and just under 40 rides will be open; there are typically 64. Several rides can potentially open this season depending on project completion.

Reporter Morgan Parrish will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

