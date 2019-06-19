Knoebels named Favorite Traditional Park for 7th straight year

(WBRE/WYOU) — Northumberland County amusement park named tops in the nation.

For the seventh consecutive year, Knobels Amusement Resort in Elysburg has claimed the top spot in the National Amusement Park Historical Association’s Annual Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, ranking for the Favorite Traditional Amusement Park in the nation. And for the eighth straight year, the Phoenix rollercoaster has been named Favorite Wood Coaster.

NAPHA members also named Knoebel’s Hallo-fun, which is kicked off by their Phall Phunfest, as their favorite Halloween, Fall or Christmas amusement park-related seasonal event.

Other notable parks that took top spots; Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California for Favorite Theme Parks and Busch Gardens Williamsburg for Most Beautiful Park.

Phantom’s Revenge at Kennywood in Allegheny County seized the top spot for Favorite Steel Coaster for the first time.

NAPHA was founded in 1978. Its members are typically experienced riders who have visited an average of 110 different amusement parks and ridden over 360 roller coasters.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.