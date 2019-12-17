Knoebels Leaves Cryptic Post About Ride Closure

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Knoebels Amusement Resort left a cryptic post on its Facebook page Sunday night.

It reads “If you heard a rumor that a Knoebels ride is on its way out, which of the 64 would you think it would be? Asking for a friend.“

Eyewitness News reached out to Knoebels’ management for more information.

Here’s what they had to stay:

“We’re excited to see how much buzz the Facebook post generated. We’re hopeful this means our guests are anxious for our 2020 season, even during these cold, off-season months. I can confirm that we are, indeed, removing a ride. This time, it’s a total removal unlike last year when we said goodbye to our Downdraft, only to replace it with a brand new Downdraft. While we aren’t quite ready to announce what will be missing when we open on April 25, we can tell you that our fans made some very educated guesses. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for that official announcement later this winter, as well as more info on what’s to come for our 2020 season!” – Stacy Ososkie, Public Relations Director.