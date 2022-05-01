ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the course of the next few months tens of thousands will enjoy the adrenaline rush of what Knoebels has to offer. The amusement park opened this weekend for the season.

The park just closed at six o’clock and the turnout for the first weekend has been positive even with a little rain on Sunday.

A cheer for opening weekend at Knoebels as thousands came to Elysburg to enjoy the rides, food, and all the park has to offer.

“I just love riding the roller coasters. It’s the first amusement park I went to and we go to it, three times a year now,” said Torin Trisk, Hanover.

Right out of the gate, guests have been waiting for the season to return. Patricia Dexter and her husband have been coming to Knoebels for more than two decades. This is their first time coming up for the opening weekend.

“I just love the atmosphere and we can come camping and I just love the people and everybody who works here is awesome. They’re so polite, they’re like ‘my pleasure,’ They’re just so awesome,” said Patricia Dexter, Mechanicsburg.

Dexter says the perks of coming here are free parking and admission.

“Lines go fast in rides, they go fast in the food department and it’s better than going to, sorry Florida. It’s better than going there because you have to wait three or four hours there. Here it’s really fast,” Dexter explained.

Knoebels adding a new ride to its list, ‘The Tornado.’ Which can be viewed on the park’s new interactive app. Along with wait times, a day planner, entertainment, and an interactive map that will take you to a specific ride.

“This one has a lot of the features that guests really look forward to when they visit a park, like ours. So we think they’re going to love it. There will be an opportunity to even receive message alerts with exclusive deals while they are here at the park,” stated Stacy Yutko, Public Relations Director, Knoebels

Guests can look for buy one get one free ride passes in June and more deals.

Guests of all ages can fall in love with pretty much everything.

“It’s just awesome for the family and the kids you pay.. Oh! The best part about it is that they have tickets. So if you don’t come for another year from now those tickets you can still use and that’s the best part. You don’t get that anywhere else,” said Dexter.

The park will be open on weekends throughout the month of May adding Thursdays and Fridays, which will start on May 13.

The park’s weekly schedule will start Memorial Day Weekend through September.