ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Knoebels announced the return of its Christmas light experience ‘Joy Through the Grove’ this holiday season.

Joy Through the Grove, a Christmas light experience, will be open nightly beginning Friday, November 24 through Sunday, December 31, but will not run Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Guests will drive through two miles of the Christmas-themed light show, experiencing twinkling lights on over 500 illuminated pieces, and custom Knoebels-themed displays.

“Guests joining us this year will enjoy some brand-new scenes mixed in with fan favorites. We’ve enhanced many returning scenes, and are looking forward to debuting a new feature as you exit the campground area of the display,” said said Joy Through the Grove project lead, Jon Slodysko.

Visitors will enter through the main parking lot where souvenirs and treats can be purchased for the ride including fudge, cotton candy, and kettle corn.

Courtesy: Knoebels

The journey begins at the Impulse roller coaster, then travels down the park’s main boulevard, to the adjoining campground.

According to Knobels officials, guests can also partake in new promotions, such as:

Dollar Dogs (Mondays, November 27, December 4, and December 11) – Hot dogs are available for visitors for $1 each while supplies last at the Joy Through the Grove admissions building.

Free $5 Ride Ticket Book (Tuesdays, November 28, December 5, and December 12) – Every paid Joy Through the Grove vehicle admission on these dates gets a free $5 Ride Ticket Book.

Two for $3 Soft Pretzels (Wednesdays, November 29, December 6, and December 13) – Who doesn’t want a warm snack on a cold night? Soft pretzel sticks are two for $3 for guests on these dates.

Free Christmas Village S’mores Kit (Thursdays, November 30, December 7, and December 14) – visitors get one free S’mores kit with every paid vehicle admission.

“For some extra, festive fun, visit Christmas Village at our Three Ponds Golf Course Thursday through Sunday evenings, November 24 through December 23. Snap photos with Santa, feast on grab-and-go food items, and shop for the Knoebels fan on your list, all while enjoying outdoor Christmas displays, a fire pit, and s’mores,” added said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director.

The “Joy Through The Grove” light experience costs $20 per standard vehicle Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit the Knoebels website.