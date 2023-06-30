ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local amusement park is marking a milestone. Knoebel’s Amusement Park in Elysburg is celebrating decades of thrill, chills, and scares.

“It’s a scary place everyone loves the Haunted Mansion they like to go in there and get surprised we’ve added new features just for today that you’ll see for the rest of the year,” said Haunted Mansion caretaker Drew Kanaskie.

The Haunted House at Knoebels is celebrating its 50th birthday Friday, and along with the spooky ride, there are also spooky treats.

“At our Phoenix Junction steakhouse, we have the mummy fries and we have ghost fries. All of these are special confections made just to celebrate the 50th,” said Haunted Mansion caretaker Drew Kanaskie.

Eyewitness News Reporter Iyee Jagne caught up with some riders as they got off, and they say they will definitely be riding again. One rider says their favorite part is…

“The air and my second part was the, um, the air I mean the train. This is my first time here and, um, my second time in the haunted house,” said Levi Eddy, a rider of the Haunted House.

“It was very scary,” said rider Danielle Ororke.

“Did you have a favorite part?” Jagne asked.

“Yes, when the lights from the truck came on it looks like you’re going to get hit by a truck,” Ororke continued.

A regular guest at the park has been enjoying the Haunted House for a decade.

“It was good, I’ve been on it every year for the past like 10 years and it’s still great every time,” regular guest Nick Cain explained.

“Was it scary?” Jagne asked.

“Yes definitely,” Cain replied.

“What’s the scariest part?” said Jagne.

“Um, there’s a train horn at the end and I forget about it every time, it’s like pitch black, and it’s that loud horn you hear right there, it scares me every time!” said Cain.

The park will be celebrating the 50th birthday of the Haunted House until 9:00 p.m. Friday night.