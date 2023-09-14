ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Amusement Today announced Knoebel’s in Northumberland County has once again been awarded two Golden Ticket awards.

In an event held on September 10 at Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Amusement Today announced the winners of the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards.

Knoebel’s Phoenix, according to the release, was named the number-one wooden roller coaster in the world for the fifth time in a row. The Phoenix previously made the top ten each year for 25 years.

“We are both humbled and thankful our guests appreciate the timeless thrills Phoenix provides as much as we do!” said Dick Knoebel, President of Knoebels Amusement Resort.

World’s Best Wooden Coaster: Phoenix Best Food: Knoebels

Knoebel was also named the best in the world for its food for the 20th time in 23 years, Amusement Today added.

“Food is a huge part of the fun here at Knoebels. Making our guests happy includes making their tummies happy with unique, affordable, and tasty fare. It means a lot to know we’ve succeeded at making them happy,” Knoebel explained.

While scoring number one in the best wooden roller coaster and food, Amusement Today said Knoebel’s were also finalists in other categories.

Number Two in Best Guest Experience

Number Two in Dark Ride with the Haunted Mansion

Number 23 in Top Wooden Roller Coasters for Flying Turns

Number 27 in Top Wooden Roller Coasters in the Twister

In addition to award-winning food and rides, Knoebel’s Amusement Resort is the largest free-admission amusement park and offers entertainment, picnic facilities, and free parking.

28/22 News reported in 2022 that Knoebel’s previously won the Golden Ticket awards the Best Wooden Coaster and Best Food in the World.