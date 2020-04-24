2,000 jobs on hold as Knoebels delays opening day due to COVID-19

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) This would have been a big opening weekend for one local amusement park. It has now turned into a quiet and somber one in Northumberland County.

“It’s just sad, you know, we’re just used to having more commotion in town,” said Jennifer Jankowski of Elysburg.

The big opening day for the season at Knoebels was supposed to be Saturday. But now, due to COVID-19, the fun has been put on hold.

“It is sad. Locals were all used to a lot of traffic and a lot going on. I also own a daycare center in town and I have a lot of kids that are really sad that the park’s not open,” said Jennifer Jankowski.

“We want our guests to know that we’re thinking of them and we’re hoping the memories they’ve made with us can provide some positive thoughts for them during this time,” said Stacy Ososkie, the Public Relations Director at Knoebels.

The temporary closure is also impacting employees. 150 full-time employees and 2,000 seasonal workers work at Knoebels throughout the year.

“I have a lot of friends that work there and my family works there too,” said Michael Eyer from Catawissa.

Staff members tell me the park was only closed one other time and that was in 1943 during World War II.

“Typically, this time of year our team is hard at work making final preparations for opening and you know its usually a happy time of year. People who have had cabin fever all winter long look forward to making memories with their families at the park,” said Stacy Ososkie.