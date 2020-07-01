Knoebels celebrates opening day

Breaking News
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Two months after Knoebels’ original opening date, the park has officially opened.

Hundreds of people were at the park on Wednesday enjoying 38 of its 64 rides. 

Park officials are requiring guests to wear a mask at all times except for those who have a medical condition, are 2 years of age or younger or are eating. 

Several hand sanitizer dispensers are throughout the park. 

Eyewitness News spoke to several guests near and far about coming to the park and having it officially opened. 

Reporter Cody Butler has more on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

