Knoebels Campground opens for the summer

ELYSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A popular, local campground is open for the summer. Although you may not see the rides at Knoebels Amusement Resort going around the tracks yet… their campground is now open for business.

During this time of year they usually have over 600 sites filled but now, they hope to have about 200 filled by Friday evening.

More than a half dozen food trucks have been added for the convenience of the campers along with new sanitary measures including touchless faucets.

“This is going to be a family experience, a family experience. You’re going to come enjoy campfire, some s’mores and stuff like that. Yes, we’re hoping to see a lot of people having fun,” said Tim Walsh, the Knoebels Campground Manager.

Knoebels Amusement Resort won’t be opening this month but is hoping to open as soon as possible.

The campground will remain open until the end of October.