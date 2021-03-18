Knoebels announces opening day, holding drive-thru job fair

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Knoebels Amusement Park will be opening for the season on April 24, officials announced Thursday.

Stacy Yotko, Public Relations Director, says they are excited to operate an entire season this year, after missing out on more than 40 days of operation in 2020.

She says many of the same guidelines will be in place like last year, including: face coverings required for anyone over the age of 2, unless dining, frequent cleaning and sanitizing and plexiglass barriers.

They recently added a drive thru job fair scheduled on April 10 in the main parking lot from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Potential employees will drive up, meet the managers, fill out an application and can get hired on the spot