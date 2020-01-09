Knoebels Announces New Ride; Bids Farewell to a Classic

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Knoebels Amusement Resort has announced a new ride for the 2020 season and also announced what ride it will be removing.

According to Knoebels’ Spokesperson Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels Amusement Resort is celebrating the new year with the announcement of a new ride for their 2020 season.

The park announced a new ride named “Tornado.” The 32-passenger ride is expected to be ready for the park’s April 25 opening day.

Shown is an artist’s rendition of the newest ride at Knoebels that will debut in April when the park opens for the 2020 season.

In a press release describing the ride, “Eight cars hold four passengers each in individual seats facing the inside of the car,” said Ososkie. “Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level.”

According to Knoebels’ park president, Richard “Dick” Knoebel, there’s another aspect of the ride that will likely be the favorite for many guests.

“Controlling part of a ride provides a really unique and exciting experience,” said Knoebel. “Riders will be able to spin the cars of our new ride themselves, choosing their thrill level.”

Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride Tornado with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone. It will be located near StratosFEAR drop tower ride and Kreeper’s Pumpkin Patch game.

While there will be an addition to the ride lineup, 2020 will also see the removal of a ride that has been at the park for more than 20 years. Debuting at Knoebels in 1998, 1001 Nacht took guests on a magic carpet ride reaching 85 feet in height.

The 1001 Naught is seen flying high over the treetops at Knoebels. The ride will be removed from the park.

“The ride is nearing the end of its operational life and ridership isn’t strong, meaning it makes sense for us to remove it to help with future planning for the park,” said Ososkie.

More details on 2020 changes and additions will be made available as Knoebels’ 94th season approaches. Visit www.knoebels.com for days and hours of operation.