ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Get ready for endless fun! Knoebels Amusement Resort is having its opening season this weekend.

In just a few days park-goers will once again be able to experience all Knobels has to offer. From thrilling roller coasters to delicious food and exciting games, there’s something for everyone.

Knoebels opens Saturday, April 29 for its 97th season where its new ride, Bayern Kurve is expected to be finished and ready for later this season.

The park is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Haunted Mansion ride with new features such as an on-ride photo, Haunted Mansion limited edition collector’s tickets, and limited edition souvenirs will be released throughout the season.

Knoebels Amusement Resort opens this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The park is only open on weekends through Memorial Day, then it will be open every day until the closing season.

Don’t miss out on the start of an unforgettable summer at America’s largest free-admission amusement park. To plan your visit head over to Knoebels’ website.