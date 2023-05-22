WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, students at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School had the opportunity to have fun while giving back to the community.

Cereal boxes were set up all around the building like real-life dominos that the student’s got to knock down.

The school has been working on a project to help benefit local food pantries.

The school has collected over 600 boxes of cereal for those in need.

The kids have been preparing over the last couple of months for this project.

“This group is a really special group of kids. They really worked hard together at troubleshooting different issues we were seeing as we practiced over the last couple of months, and kind of working together and taking on specific leadership roles that each one of them had to themselves,” said Alison Gray, a Teacher at Hanover Area School District.

Teachers also say, with the school year coming to an end it’s great to have some fun while learning.