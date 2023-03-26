WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local non-profit scored a perfect game at a bowling charity in Wilkes-Barre.

Chacko’s Family Bowling Center was the scene for what’s called Rock-n-Radio Bowl.

Cumulus Radio Group hosted the fun with a portion of the proceeds going to Foundation 58.

The charity provides support services to firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical personnel affected by cancer.

More than 300 bowlers took part, including Eyewitness News Meteorologist Logan Westrope and PA live! Co-host Rahcel Malak.