KME Cuts Workforce

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Nearly one hundred people are told they no longer have a job at one of the largest employers in Carbon County. K-M-E a fire truck manufacturer furloughed of nearly 15 percent of their workforce without notice.

K-M-E says the layoffs were part of a restructuring at their Nesquehoning and California facilities in order to stay competitive in the changing market. The termination letter prevents former employees from speaking to the media, so we’ve disguised their voice.

A former KME employee told us, “They didn’t seem to have a reason on the person they were letting go. It was anyone from people who had points to people who did not have points. People who were there a long time to people who were recently there.”

In addition to losing their jobs, workers no longer have health insurance coverage as of today.