Kline Township explosion investigation is underway

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News learned more about the investigation into an explosion in a Schuylkill County community early Tuesday morning.

A Hazleton City Police Officer is locked up Wednesday night, accused of burglarizing that Schuylkill County home.

The same home that was rocked by the explosion on Tuesday.

State police arrested Hazleton City Police Officer, 31-year-old Ladell Hannon in connection with the burglary.

But it is quite clear, based on court documents, he is also the focus of the investigation into the explosion.

“It’s devastating. No one expects five days before Christmas to come and look at their blown-up house,” said Dustin D’Agostino, owner of the blast-damaged building.

Dustin D’Agostino says he is angry that someone would target his apartment building at 3 Center Street in Kelayres in Kline Township.

“My daughter was here she just missed being in the blast by one minute. One minute,” stressed D’Agostino

State troopers say that Harrison Jordan, who lives in the building, was the target of the blast.

According to an arrest affidavit, his home was burglarized on October 28. At the time, according to the affidavit, Jordan was uncooperative with investigators, and the case was closed.

Until Tuesday morning. Troopers reached out to Jordan after the explosion, who, according to court documents, says Hazleton City Police Officer Ladell Hannon burglarized his home in October.

Jordan also told troopers that he is currently in a relationship with Shannon’s wife and that he and Ladell Hannon had a verbal altercation on December 11th.

Hannon has not been charged with the explosion. But, word of his arrest stunned many in this community.

“I think it’s just a little shocking,” said Robert Hall, Kelayres))

Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker and Mayor Jeff Cusat issued statements regarding Hannon’s arrest, saying that he has been a good officer since he was hired in 2019 and the city has never received any complaints about him.

Hazleton City Police Officer Ladell Hannon is currently suspended without pay.