WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, September 16th, Mr. Speed the KISS Tribute Spectacular will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Presented by Joe Nardone, Mr. Speed the KISS Tribute Spectacular defeated over 200 KISS tribute bands to earn the title of “The Best KISS Tribute Band in the World,” a title that was granted by KISS’s own Tommy Thayer.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m., with a Kirby member presale beginning Thursday, June 15th, at 10:00 a.m.

Purchase your tickets at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and the Kirby Center Box Office either by visiting during business hours or by calling 570-826-1100.