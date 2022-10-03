WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center announced it will host “The Badlees” new record release show on December 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature special guests Joe Burke & Co and Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen.

The Badlees are a Pennsylvania-based rock roots band that formed in 1990. Their biggest success is their critically acclaimed 1995 album River Songs. Since then, the Badlees have toured with the likes of Greg Allman, Bob Seger, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant.

In 2021, the Badlees were inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame, which led to original members Bret Alexander and Paul Smith rejoining the band.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m., and a Kirby Member pre-sale will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Kirby Center website or over the phone by calling (570) 826-1100.