KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Kingston Police Department is sounding the alarm to parents and children, to be on guard for online child predators.

An ongoing internet predator sting has resulted in the arrest of seven suspected child predators.





Reporter Andy Mehakshick will talk with the lead investigator about the operation and advice he has for parents on later editions of Eyewitness News.