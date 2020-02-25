Kingston Police make additional drug arrests in alleged fentanyl ring

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Kingston Police have arrested Kearon Brinson and Lamont Hubbard in connection with an alleged fentanyl ring bust in Wilkes-Barre earlier this month.

According to the release, multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at West Poplar Street in West Nanticoke as well as North Street, in Plymouth, in reference to a fentanyl organization stemming from an incident that occurred in Kingston Borough, in September of 2019.

When they arrived at the West Nanticoke address, they found Brinson in the home with a young child. Police say they collected quantities of of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a large sum of money.

When they encountered Hubbard at the Plymouth location, they seized approximately 30 grams of fentanyl, with packaging materials, cutting agents, a digital scale, ammunition, approximately $900 in cash, a DVR surveillance system, as well as a handgun holster.

Police say further investigation revealed that the handgun holster was used to carry several firearms that were buried in a wooded area. Officers were able to recover several firearms that were buried in shallow holes, wrapped in fabric and plastic bags. One firearm was reported stolen to the Kingston Municipal Police Department in January 2020.

Through the use of confidential informants, Kingston Police say that Kearon Brinson would obtain fentanyl from Edwin and Jose Tejeda. Brinson would then allegedly provide the drugs to Hubbard to be packaged and delivered.

Brinson and Hubbard were taken to prison and both face numerous drug related charges.