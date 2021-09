KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police are looking for a suspect of several vehicle break-ins that occurred early Tuesday morning.

The vehicles were unlocked at the time of the break-ins. Police did not say how many vehicles were broken into or if anything was taken.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Officer John 570-288-3674 ext. 422, or Officer James Mihal at extension 429. You can also email the officers at jsosnoski@kingstonpd.org and jmihal@kingstonpd.org.